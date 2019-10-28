26 inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at North Central Missouri College

North Central Missouri College inducted 26 students into Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society membership for fall 2019.

New members include Katie Adkison (Hamilton), Chandler Anderson (Princeton), Jacob Ashford (Bogard), Mayce Axtell (Laredo), Katlyn Barron (Chillicothe), Juliet Bauta (Milan), Reka Behrman (Bucklin), Rae Brown (Agency), Jentry Copple (Maryville), Jurden D’Arnault (Trenton), Morgan Eastin (Mercer), Maycee Edgar (Bucklin), Fallon Gladbach (Mendon), Nathan Hoel (Chillicothe), Kenzy Horton (Jamesport), Latorrie Johnson (Trenton), Cheryl Maybrier (Atchison), Cash Miller (Warsaw), E’Lizabeth Neal (Trenton), Russell Neeley (Brookfield), Jamie Neff (Princeton), Keaton O’Dell (Norborne), Genesis Sarabia (Milan), Madison Searcy (Trenton), Essie Williamson (Gilman), and Brieanna Wright (Cainsville). Those present were honored and recognized at an induction ceremony held on October 24, 2019.

NCMC PTK advisors are Maryellen Harman, NCMC History Instructor, and Melissa Spencer, Academic Advisor and Recruiter.

“PTK is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.” To be eligible, students must be enrolled in an accredited institution offering an associate degree, completed at least 12 credit hours, have a 3.50 GPA or above, receive an invitation to join and adhere to the moral standards of the society. To learn more about the PTK program, visit www.ptk.org

