Four arrested at Galt residence, including non-compliant sex offender

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of four individuals at a residence in Galt Friday night, including one identified as a non-compliant sex offender.

Taken into custody was 42-year-old Jeffrey Jearl Spicer Junior of Carthage. He was wanted on a Jasper County warrant for alleged failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was set at $1,000 cash. Spicer also was arrested on a warrant alleging parole violation from a previous charge in Clay County for failing to register as a sex offender there.

Twenty-five-year-old Sara Kay Sparks of Carthage, formerly of Spickard, was arrested on a Jasper County warrant for alleged possession of marijuana. That bond is $3,000 cash. Ms. Sparks also was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation of a previous Grundy County charge of non-support of a minor. No bond is listed stemming from probation violation warrants.

Galt resident 54-year-old Franklin Keith Corum was arrested on a Clay County warrant alleging contempt of court. Bond is nearly $4,000 in cash.

Des Moines Iowa resident, 23-year-old Katie Lynn Corum was arrested at Galt on two Sullivan County warrants. She is accused of operating a vehicle without a valid license first offense; failure to register a motor vehicle and no proof of insurance. Ms. Corum also was arrested for alleged unlawful use of drug paraphernalia with bonds totaling $830 cash.