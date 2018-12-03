THS to hold fundraiser for “Safe After Prom” event

A fundraiser will be held Saturday night December 8th to generate funds for the Trenton High School “Safe after Prom” event toward the end of the current school year.

A baked potato bar begins at 5:30 with serving until 7 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted. A bake sale also begins at 5:30.

Bingo will be played starting at 7 o’clock. The cost of one Bingo card is $3.00. For persons to play two cards, the cost is five dollars. Prizes to be awarded include gift cards, baked goods, and tumblers.