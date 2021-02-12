Former Trenton police officer pleads “Not Guilty” to rape charge; has bond reduced to $15,000

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A former Trenton police officer has waived formal arraignment and pleaded not guilty and has been released on bond during his appearance Thursday in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Michael Wilson of Trenton has been charged with statutory rape in the second degree from last September. An attorney for Wilson had filed a motion to reduce the bond. Judge Thomas Alley re-set bond at $15,000 with a ten percent cash deposit allowed. Wilson has posted the $1,500 cash bond. Wilson was arrested and charged in December when he was held without bond.

Two weeks ago, bond was set at $75,000 with a cash deposit allowed. This week came the motion to lower the bond. Online court information shows bond conditions include being under house arrest. Wilson is to reside with his mother and not leave home unless he’s meeting with his attorney or for health care. Other conditions stated Wilson must have electronic GPS monitoring, no social media, and no cell phone. Supervision is to be provided by the North Missouri Court Services.

Michael Wilson’s case was continued until the March 11th session for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Related