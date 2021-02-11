Wind Chill Advisory issued for most counties in northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect from midnight tonight until noon on Friday, February 12, 2021

Flurries and light snow return on Friday with a dusting to 1″ expected in most areas. Northwest Missouri may see 1-2″ of new snow accumulations.

Bitterly cold temperatures persist through next week. Dangerously cold conditions are expected this weekend with high temperatures in the single digits with wind chills well below zero. Overnight lows are expected to be below zero with wind chills near -20 to -30 degrees below zero. This cold is extremely dangerous and adequate preparation, protection, and attire is required before venturing out in these conditions.

The Wind Chill Advisory will encompass the following counties:

Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

