Former Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney appears in court on drug charges

A former Prosecuting Attorney for Sullivan County appeared on Wednesday as a defendant in criminal cases in the Associate Division of circuit court. 49-year-old Jerry Hollon waived formal arraignment on alleged drug counts.

Online court information shows Hollon faces two counts involving an alleged conspiracy. One is alleged distribution, delivery, manufacture, or production of a controlled substance in 2016. The other is alleged conspiracy to possess a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana in 2016. A third charge accuses of Hollen of the 2017 possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Judge Scott Othic scheduled preliminary hearings for September 23rd in the associate circuit court at Milan.

Court documents state that between June 2016 and June 2017, Hollon personally accepted between 40 and 60 morphine pills as payment toward a client’s attorney fees.

Two weeks prior to Wednesday’s appearance in court, the attorney for Hollon filed a motion to dismiss four previously-filed felony cases from 2015. Those charges are two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery.

Judge Othic has requested “briefs” from the attorneys before ruling on the motion to dismiss charges. Adair County Prosecutor Matt Wilson is serving as the special prosecutor for the Hollon cases. Court information now lists a St. Joseph address for former Milan resident Jerry Hollon.