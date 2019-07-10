Flower Foods recalling hamburger, hot dog buns due to plastic choking hazard

Flower Foods Bread Products

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.No related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.

Product Description

UPC

Best By Date

Lot #

7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS52548006600

July 18 2019

111

BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS33755858688

July 18 2019

111

CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250093668

July 18 2019

111

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS70210007595

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS70210007601

July 19 2019

111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250024730

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS70210012971

July 19 2019

111, 180

FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS71301067764

July 18 2019

111

FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS

None

July 18 2019

111

FLOWERS BBQ BREAD72250040792

July 18 2019

180

FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS70210006864

July 18 2019

180

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS70210006406

July 18 2019

111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS70210006499

July 18 2019

111

FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS70210009643

July 18 2019

111

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250024402

July 19 2019

180

FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS72250024396

July 19 2019

180

GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS78742008004

July 18 2019

111

GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS78742223759

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS78742097282

July 19 2019

111, 180

GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS51933267404

July 18 2019

111

HITCHCOCK’S  8CT HAMBURGER BUNS70210103372

July 18 2019

111

HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250006583

July 18 2019

111

IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250025072

July 19 2019

180

IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS72250024631

July 19 2019

180

IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS41270025485

July 19 2019

111, 180

IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS41270042444

July 19 2019

111, 180

INGLES BBQ BREAD86854015438

July 18 2019

180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS86854007808

July 19 2019

180

LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS86854007846

July 19 2019

180

LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS86854066690

July 18 2019

180

L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS41498117221

July 17 2019

111

MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS85239031636

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS85239701331

July 19 2019

111, 180

MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK93968013936

July 18 2019

111

NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS73105920597

July 18 2019

111

NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS73105920580

July 18 2019

111

NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS72250003988

July 18 2019

111

NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS72250023139

July 18 2019

111

OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250024716

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS72250024389

July 19 2019

111, 180

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS41290013172

July 18 2019

111

PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS41290013134

July 19 2019

111, 180

PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS41415311909

July 18 2019

111

PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS41415306905

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS41415307902

July 19 2019

111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS38259101827

July 18 and July 19 2019

111, 180

SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS38259101834

July 19 2019

111, 180

SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250000314

July 18 2019

111

SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS77633063283

July 19 2019

180

SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS77633063740

July 19 2019

180

WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)78742048680

July 18 2019

111

WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS72250074216

July 18 2019

180

WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS72250011693

July 18 2019

180

WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS72250021098

July 18 2019

111

WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS72250021128

July 18 2019

111

WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS72250021081

July 19 2019

111, 180

WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD72250020923

July 18 2019

180

 

People should not consume these products.

Consumers should discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumersExternal Link Disclaimer.

