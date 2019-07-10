Flower Foods recalling hamburger, hot dog buns due to plastic choking hazard

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard.
The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.No related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.
|Product Description
UPC
Best By Date
Lot #
|7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|52548006600
July 18 2019
111
|BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|33755858688
July 18 2019
111
|CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250093668
July 18 2019
111
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210007595
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210007601
July 19 2019
111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024730
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210012971
July 19 2019
111, 180
|FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS
|71301067764
July 18 2019
111
|FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
None
July 18 2019
111
|FLOWERS BBQ BREAD
|72250040792
July 18 2019
180
|FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS
|70210006864
July 18 2019
180
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006406
July 18 2019
111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210006499
July 18 2019
111
|FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|70210009643
July 18 2019
111
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024402
July 19 2019
180
|FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024396
July 19 2019
180
|GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742008004
July 18 2019
111
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|78742223759
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|78742097282
July 19 2019
111, 180
|GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|51933267404
July 18 2019
111
|HITCHCOCK’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|70210103372
July 18 2019
111
|HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250006583
July 18 2019
111
|IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250025072
July 19 2019
180
|IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024631
July 19 2019
180
|IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41270025485
July 19 2019
111, 180
|IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41270042444
July 19 2019
111, 180
|INGLES BBQ BREAD
|86854015438
July 18 2019
180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|86854007808
July 19 2019
180
|LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|86854007846
July 19 2019
180
|LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS
|86854066690
July 18 2019
180
|L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS
|41498117221
July 17 2019
111
|MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|85239031636
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS
|85239701331
July 19 2019
111, 180
|MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK
|93968013936
July 18 2019
111
|NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS
|73105920597
July 18 2019
111
|NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|73105920580
July 18 2019
111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250003988
July 18 2019
111
|NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250023139
July 18 2019
111
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250024716
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250024389
July 19 2019
111, 180
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41290013172
July 18 2019
111
|PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41290013134
July 19 2019
111, 180
|PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS
|41415311909
July 18 2019
111
|PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|41415306905
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|41415307902
July 19 2019
111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|38259101827
July 18 and July 19 2019
111, 180
|SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|38259101834
July 19 2019
111, 180
|SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250000314
July 18 2019
111
|SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|77633063283
July 19 2019
180
|SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|77633063740
July 19 2019
180
|WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH)
|78742048680
July 18 2019
111
|WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250074216
July 18 2019
180
|WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS
|72250011693
July 18 2019
180
|WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021098
July 18 2019
111
|WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS
|72250021128
July 18 2019
111
|WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS
|72250021081
July 19 2019
111, 180
|WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD
|72250020923
July 18 2019
180
People should not consume these products.
Consumers should discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumersExternal Link Disclaimer.