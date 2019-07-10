Flower Foods recalling hamburger, hot dog buns due to plastic choking hazard

Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling hamburger and hot dog buns and other bakery products due to the potential presence of small pieces of hard plastic that may have been introduced during production. Consumption of product may cause a choking hazard.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment.No related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.

Product Description UPC Best By Date Lot # 7-ELEVEN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 52548006600 July 18 2019 111 BRAVO 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 33755858688 July 18 2019 111 CBC NATHANS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250093668 July 18 2019 111 CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 70210007595 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 CLOVER VALLEY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210007601 July 19 2019 111, 180 FAMILY STYLE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024730 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 FAMILY STYLE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210012971 July 19 2019 111, 180 FLOWERS 12CT BRATWURST BUNS 71301067764 July 18 2019 111 FLOWERS 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS None July 18 2019 111 FLOWERS BBQ BREAD 72250040792 July 18 2019 180 FLOWERS ENRICHED ROLLS 70210006864 July 18 2019 180 FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210006406 July 18 2019 111 FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210006499 July 18 2019 111 FLOWERS RESTAURANT 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 70210009643 July 18 2019 111 FOOD DEPOT 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024402 July 19 2019 180 FOOD DEPOT 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024396 July 19 2019 180 GREAT VALUE 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS 78742008004 July 18 2019 111 GREAT VALUE 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 78742223759 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 GREAT VALUE 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 78742097282 July 19 2019 111, 180 GRISSOM’S MILL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 51933267404 July 18 2019 111 HITCHCOCK’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 70210103372 July 18 2019 111 HOME PRIDE 16CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250006583 July 18 2019 111 IDEAL 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250025072 July 19 2019 180 IDEAL 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024631 July 19 2019 180 IGA 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41270025485 July 19 2019 111, 180 IGA 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41270042444 July 19 2019 111, 180 INGLES BBQ BREAD 86854015438 July 18 2019 180 LAURA LYNN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 86854007808 July 19 2019 180 LAURA LYNN 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 86854007846 July 19 2019 180 LAURA LYNN DINNER ROLLS 86854066690 July 18 2019 180 L’OVEN FRESH 8CT KAISER BUNS 41498117221 July 17 2019 111 MARKET PANTRY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 85239031636 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 MARKET PANTRY 8 CT HOT DOG BUNS 85239701331 July 19 2019 111, 180 MEMBERS MARK 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 3 PK 93968013936 July 18 2019 111 NATURAL GRAIN 12CT HOT DOG BUNS 73105920597 July 18 2019 111 NATURAL GRAIN 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 73105920580 July 18 2019 111 NATURE’S OWN 8CT 100% WHOLE WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250003988 July 18 2019 111 NATURE’S OWN 8CT BUTTER HAMBURGER BUNS 72250023139 July 18 2019 111 OVEN FRESH 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250024716 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 OVEN FRESH 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250024389 July 19 2019 111, 180 PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41290013172 July 18 2019 111 PIGGLY WIGGLY 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41290013134 July 19 2019 111, 180 PUBLIX 12CT BROWN & SERVE ROLLS 41415311909 July 18 2019 111 PUBLIX 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 41415306905 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 PUBLIX 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 41415307902 July 19 2019 111, 180 SE GROCERS 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 38259101827 July 18 and July 19 2019 111, 180 SE GROCERS 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 38259101834 July 19 2019 111, 180 SEDANO’S 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250000314 July 18 2019 111 SUNBEAM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 77633063283 July 19 2019 180 SUNBEAM 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 77633063740 July 19 2019 180 WM 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS (PAN PARA SANDWICH) 78742048680 July 18 2019 111 WONDER 12CT DINNER ROLLS 72250074216 July 18 2019 180 WONDER 24CT DINNER ROLLS 72250011693 July 18 2019 180 WONDER 8CT HAMBURGER BUNS 72250021098 July 18 2019 111 WONDER 8CT HONEY HAMBURGER BUNS 72250021128 July 18 2019 111 WONDER 8CT HOT DOG BUNS 72250021081 July 19 2019 111, 180 WONDER PULL-A-PART BBQ BREAD 72250020923 July 18 2019 180

People should not consume these products.

Consumers should discard the affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumersExternal Link Disclaimer.