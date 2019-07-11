Chillicothe sophomore attends Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership in Practice Student Forum

A Chillicothe High School sophomore attended the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership in Practice Student Forum.

Chillicothe High School professional staff and the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce nominated Carter Allen to attend, and the Chamber sponsored him.

Allen was among more than 110 youth selected from schools in the state to participate in the forum designed to provide young Missourians with an opportunity to learn what it takes to be a leader in their schools and communities. The participants were between their freshman and sophomore years in high school.

Missouri business leaders and educators taught the students how to work together as a team and individually as a leader. The students used leadership skills in activities that simulated real-life situations, including team-building with a low ropes course, a mock Model United Nations session, and an Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Entrepreneurship Challenge participants worked in small groups to develop business plans for a new product or service and pitched their ideas to a Shark Tank-style panel of Missouri business leaders.

Leadership in Practice attendees were encouraged to set goals for their continued development as leaders in their high schools, community, and beyond.

The Missouri Chamber created the youth leadership educational program in 1962. State businesses and civic organizations fund the program.