Food drive to be held at Ketcham Center in Trenton

A food drive will be conducted during basketball games on Tuesday at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton.

The North Central Missouri College Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter will host their fourth annual Food Drive. The cost of admission when the Pirates and Lady Pirates take on John Wood Community College will be one canned food item per person.

The women’s game will begin at 5 pm with the men’s game to follow. All donations will be taken to the local community food pantry.

Last year, the food and money donated helped provide holiday meals for 350 families in the area.

