Customers of Empire to see reduction in billing of up to $64.00 over Winter season

Natural gas customers of Empire are to see a decrease in costs as a result of a filing with the Missouri Public Service Commission.

The change is to reflect the company’s wholesale cost of natural gas as noted in the actual cost adjustment factor.

For residential customers in Trenton, Chillicothe, and Marceline, the natural gas cost will drop by a dime to approximately 35 cents per one hundred cubic feet. The current rate is approximately 45 cents per hundred cubic feet of gas.

According to the filing, a residential customer with Empire who uses 600 cubic feet of natural gas over the winter season (November through March, should see a reduction of around $64. The new, lower, gas rate takes effect on December 4th.

Just over 50 percent of a customer’s natural gas bill reflects the actual cost of natural gas from the wholesale suppliers. The cost is not regulated by the Missouri Public Service Commission. The wellhead cost is primarily driven by supply, the demand, and the weather.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares