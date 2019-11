A woman who listed a Spickard address has been picked up at the Woman’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic, and Correctional Center in Vandalia.

Twenty-six-year-old Sara Kay Sparks was returned to Grundy County to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County court on Tuesday. Her original charge is a felony for alleged non-support.

The Grundy County warrant accuses Sparks of failure to appear in the Grundy County Circuit Court on October 8th. Bond is $2,000 in cash.

