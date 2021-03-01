“Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest” now open for entries

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The beginning of the “Focus on Missouri Agriculture Photo Contest” is underway with photos of Missouri agriculture and rural life eligible for the contest.

Last year, more than 1,000 entries were received showcasing Missourians’ passion for and commitment to the state’s No. 1 industry, agriculture.

The contest is open to any amateur photographer with a special prize awarded to the best photo submitted by a child, age 12 or under. Photographers can submit up to three JPEG digital files per category through June 11th by using an online form on the Missouri Department of Agriculture website.

There are five categories for the entries: Beauty of the Farm, Faces of the Farm, The Farmer’s Life, Pride of the Farm, and the Children’s Barnyard.

Contest winners will be displayed in the Agriculture Building at the 2021 Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

