“Fireworks in the Park” set for July 5 in Jamesport

Activities are planned leading up to fireworks in Jamesport. The Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks will present Fireworks in the Park at the Jamesport City Park on July 5, starting at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

Activities will include blacksmithing demonstrations, bounce houses, face painting, and a parade. There will also be community softball games, live music by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio, and children’s games. The National Anthem will be played at 9:30 that night, and fireworks will follow.

Kettle corn, snow cones, homemade ice cream, and a concession stand will be available at the Jamesport City Park on July 5.

