Princeton Board of Education approves bids, presented update on summer maintenance projects

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education on Monday evening, June 14, approved a bid for a passenger vehicle pending availability and final approval of a facility grant. The approved bid was from Suburban Chevrolet of Tulsa, Oklahoma for $45,695.

Pettijohn Auto Center of Bethany also submitted a bid for $44,414. Pettijohn’s bid was lower, but there was concern with availability and the timeline of the grant. Pettijohn did not have the unit in inventory and was not able to provide an estimate on ordering the vehicle.

The board approved the Safe Return Plan for 2021-2022 with Continuity of Service as required by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3. The plan will be available on Princeton R-5’s website before June 23rd.

The Missouri Department of Education cannot disburse any ESSER 3 funds until appropriation authority is provided in the state budget. There is no established timeline for those appropriations. ESSER funds can be used for allowable costs dating back to March 13th, 2020, but capital improvement expenditures require prior budget approval by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Princeton R-5 has been allocated $770,944. The funds have not been budgeted at the district level, and district administrators will provide recommendations for use of the funds in the near future.

ESSER 2 funds fall under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. It is estimated Princeton R-5 will receive an allocation of about $340,000. Preliminary budget allocation for ESSER 2 funding was reviewed. Initial allocations are $60,000 for textbooks, $60,000 for computer hardware and devices, $55,000 for Chromebooks at the elementary school, $6,000 for junior high robotics equipment, and $25,000 for campuswide security camera upgrades.

The Princeton Ball Association, City of Princeton, and Princeton School District are working together to apply for a Department of Natural Resources grant. The application is a matching grant that will fund a $250,000 match. The grant funding was delayed at the federal office due to the pandemic. Recent correspondence with the State Parks Department gave an estimated date of August 1st for final approval and a potential construction start date. The project will include three fields, a parking lot, and a concessions stand/storage building.

The project is made possible by a matching gift pledge from Judy Derry Mahoney. For every dollar donated, Mahoney has pledged to match the donation up to $150,000. The project has received more than $70,000 in donations from multiple individual donors in the last year.

The board heard an update on summer maintenance items scheduled for completion in the next few weeks. Demolition, removal, and installation of a new sidewalk on the north side of the high school will be completed in July. Security cameras will be installed districtwide in July. The batting cage will be installed at the Stacy Center before the start of school. The kitchen dishwasher will be replaced in August. The summer maintenance crew is on schedule with carpet cleaning and waxing floors.

An update was also given on the 2021-2022 budget. More details and a budget will be presented at a special board meeting in the high school library on June 29th at 5:30 in the evening.

After a closed session, the board approved hiring Angie Stockman as an elementary paraprofessional and junior high assistant softball coach. Michael Tipton was approved as assistant football coach.

