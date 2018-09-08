Fired Missouri Public Safety official takes shots at Parson, his replacement Sandra Karsten

Former Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Drew Juden is speaking out about being fired. He thinks he was dismissed by Governor Parson because the governor owes someone a favor. Former State Patrol Superintendent Sandra Karsten has been chosen as Juden’s replacement.

Juden says Parson did not ask about any important unfinished business within the agency during their final meeting.

Juden goes on to say Karsten is very talented but is not experienced in fire or emergency management. Missourinet is awaiting a response from the Governor’s Office.