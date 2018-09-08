Audio: President Trump to visit Southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau on Thursday

President Donald Trump will travel to southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau next week to campaign for GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley.

Brian Hauswirth with Missourinet has the details.

Congressman Jason Smith has been urging the president to visit southeast Missouri. Smith tells Missourinet President Trump will speak Thursday evening at 7 pm at the Show Me Center, which is located on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

This will be the fifth president to visit Cape Girardeau: Smith says the other four are Presidents William Howard Taft, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton.