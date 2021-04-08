Financial Literacy Month brings money management resources to Missourians

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development joins other state agencies, financial institutions, and national organizations during April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

Financial Literacy Month is recognized each year to raise public awareness of the importance of financial literacy and maintaining smart money-management habits.

Throughout the month of April, MDHEWD will focus on promoting smart financial habits and highlight its financial literacy resources in publications, on social media, and during presentations. Educating students on smart borrowing and pursuing higher education in a cost-effective manner have been two of the department’s key initiatives for many years.

“Financial Literacy is a topic all Missourians can benefit from,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Spreading the word to students, families, and job seekers will help lay a solid foundation as we continue to promote pursuing training, education, and successfully achieving career goals.”

Celebrate Financial Literacy Month by finding tips and resources on the Journey to College and Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development social media pages.

