One injured in single vehicle rollover crash east of Kirksville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a LaBelle resident sustained minor injuries when a pickup truck overturned 13 miles east of Kirksville on the night of April 7.

A private vehicle took a passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Noah Fifer, to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver, 18-year-old Kameron Wood of LaBelle, was reported as not injured.

The truck traveled west on Highway 11 before it ran off the road and overturned.

The vehicle was totaled, and both the driver and passenger wore seat belts.

Related