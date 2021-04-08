Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet on April 13

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education will discuss health insurance next week.

The board will meet in the Trenton High School Commons on April 13th at 5:30 in the evening. The meeting will also be available virtually on the district website under the R-9 BOE Meeting Agendas tab at that time.

Other items on the agenda include certification of election results, administration of the oath of office, reorganization of the board, GEC grants, an assistant instrumental music director, and a board retreat. There is also to be safety, at-risk evaluation, principal, and superintendent reports.

A closed session is planned at April 13th’s Trenton Board of Education meeting to discuss personnel and student matters.

