Fentanyl epidemic is getting worse in Missouri, with record numbers of overdoses

For every ten fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills created, six contain a dose that can kill, the agency said in a public notice. Earlier in June, nearly 1,000 counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl were recovered in one traffic stop in Miller County.

Nationwide, DEA seizures of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl have risen by 430% since 2019. The DEA released a letter in 2021 warning federal, state, and local law enforcement about so-called “mass-overdose” events — three or more overdoses at the same time and place.

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” according to DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Drug traffickers are driving addiction, and increasing their profits, by mixing fentanyl with other illicit drugs. Tragically, many overdose victims have no idea they are ingesting deadly fentanyl until it’s too late.”

Citizens make a difference

Amy Palmer, an emergency responder who works at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, said she’s seen overdoses across all ages, races, and socioeconomic classes. Emergency services will typically know a “bad batch” has hit town because of a sudden burst of overdose calls, she said.

Palmer also works as an educator with the University of Missouri-St. Louis Addiction Science team and recently led a 45-minute class to teach participants how to administer naloxone, a synthetic drug that inhibits opiate receptors in the nervous system while reversing adverse effects.