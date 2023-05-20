Fentanyl and meth dealer sentenced to 15+ years in federal prison

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A U.S. District sentencing judge ordered a Cahokia Heights man to spend 15 years and eight months in federal prison after he admitted to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine and possessing crack cocaine with the intent to distribute the drugs in St. Clair County, Illinois.

Nickolas Shannon, 29, previously pled guilty to one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Upon release from federal prison, he will serve five years of supervised release.

“Too often DEA finds illegal drugs and firearms in our cases,” said Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Rehg, head of Drug Enforcement Administration enforcement operations in southern Illinois. “Drug trafficking is a violent business and a primary reason we investigate cases like this one. The successful prosecution and sentencing of Nickolas Shannon is a reminder that the DEA will pursue these criminals not only to stop the illegal distribution of fentanyl in our communities but also to prevent the associated violence that comes with felons possessing guns.”

According to court documents, DEA agents began investigating Shannon for distributing controlled substances in December 2021 based on information from a confidential source. Undercover sources working with DEA bought 5.4 grams of fentanyl and 6.883 grams of methamphetamine from Shannon on two separate occasions in St. Clair County. Shortly after, agents arrested Shannon and conducted a search warrant on his apartment.

During the search, agents located 1.735 grams of cocaine base, 1.162 grams of cocaine, and 2.9 grams of fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia and three loaded and unsecured firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. In an interview with police, Shannon acknowledged he is a convicted felon and therefore unable to legally possess firearms. Further DEA investigation revealed that Shannon was responsible for the distribution of nearly 300 grams of fentanyl.

