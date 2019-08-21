FEMA teams in Carroll County to share repair, rebuilding advice

FEMA’s mitigation experts will be visiting Carrollton in Carroll County August 22-27 to offer home-improvement tips on rebuilding better and stronger after this year’s severe storms in Missouri.

The team will also share proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from a disaster. Most of the information and free publications are aimed at general contractors and those willing to take on do-it-yourself projects.

Address Days/Hours Carroll County Wood Shed Lumber

& Hardware Supply 8 S. Mason Street Carrollton, MO 64633 Thursday, Aug. 22 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 – CLOSED Monday, Aug. 26 – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 – 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A federal disaster was declared July 9 in Missouri after the April 29-July 5 severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes, making the state eligible for FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Rebuilding properly with the best technical guidance and using tested techniques will assure that homes are fortified against and more resistant to disasters. Find more information about building disaster-resistant structures on the FEMA Mitigation webpage.