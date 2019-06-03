FEMA hiring disaster recovery workers in Missouri

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Kansas City, Missouri to assist with disaster recovery.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates for a variety of emergency management functions. Currently, posted positions include human resource specialists, emergency management specialists, and procurement specialists. More positions could be available soon.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

To see posted positions, go online to USAJOBS.gov and type “FEMA local Hire” in the search box and “Missouri” in the location box. Detailed information is provided for each position, including pay, benefits and application deadline.