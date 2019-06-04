Audio: US House sends disaster aid package to president, flood help for Missouri included

The U.S. House has approved a 19 billion dollar disaster relief package that includes flood aid for Missouri, and the President’s likely to sign it into law yet this week.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate late last month, but three House Republicans blocked a procedural move last week to send the bill to the president. They argued it added to the deficit and failed to provide money to federal agencies that manage migrants at the southern border. Fifty-eight House Republicans voted against the aid package Monday night, but it passed with the overwhelming support of 354 House members.

The package includes a provision Missouri Senator Roy Blunt sought. It makes federal aid available to farmers who had stored corn and soybeans destroyed by this year’s flooding.