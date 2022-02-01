Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Internet Connectivity Program provides assistance to qualifying households

GRM Networks
GRM Networks is promoting consumer awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new program from the Federal Communications Commission. This benefit will help lower the cost of broadband Internet service for eligible households.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of $30 per month toward broadband Internet service for eligible households.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

  • Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
  • Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline
  • Meets the eligibility criteria for Lifeline
  • Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision
  • Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program is open. There are two ways to enroll:

  1. Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider such as GRM Networks, LTC Networks, and SCC Networks. Those offices may be reached at the following numbers:

GRM Networks Bethany: 800-551-1930

GRM Networks Leon: 800-551-1940

GRM Networks Princeton: 800-451-2301

LTC Networks: 877-742-5553

SCC Networks: 800-782-7932

  1. Eligible households may also enroll by visiting the Affordable Connectivity Program website and submitting an online application or printing a mail-in application.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to give consent to apply the discount to their bill.

Additional information about the Affordable Connectivity Program is available at fcc.gov/ACP or by calling 877-384-2575 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central time any day of the week.

 

