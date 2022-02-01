Federal Communication Commission’s Affordable Internet Connectivity Program provides assistance to qualifying households

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

GRM Networks is promoting consumer awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new program from the Federal Communications Commission. This benefit will help lower the cost of broadband Internet service for eligible households.

The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of $30 per month toward broadband Internet service for eligible households.

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines

Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline

Meets the eligibility criteria for Lifeline

Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision

Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year

Enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program is open. There are two ways to enroll:

Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider such as GRM Networks, LTC Networks, and SCC Networks. Those offices may be reached at the following numbers:

GRM Networks Bethany: 800-551-1930

GRM Networks Leon: 800-551-1940

GRM Networks Princeton: 800-451-2301

LTC Networks: 877-742-5553

SCC Networks: 800-782-7932

Eligible households may also enroll by visiting the Affordable Connectivity Program website and submitting an online application or printing a mail-in application.

Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to give consent to apply the discount to their bill.

Additional information about the Affordable Connectivity Program is available at fcc.gov/ACP or by calling 877-384-2575 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central time any day of the week.

