GRM Networks is promoting consumer awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a new program from the Federal Communications Commission. This benefit will help lower the cost of broadband Internet service for eligible households.
The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of $30 per month toward broadband Internet service for eligible households.
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
- Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline
- Meets the eligibility criteria for Lifeline
- Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision
- Received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year
Enrollment for the Affordable Connectivity Program is open. There are two ways to enroll:
- Eligible households can enroll through a participating broadband provider such as GRM Networks, LTC Networks, and SCC Networks. Those offices may be reached at the following numbers:
GRM Networks Bethany: 800-551-1930
GRM Networks Leon: 800-551-1940
GRM Networks Princeton: 800-451-2301
LTC Networks: 877-742-5553
SCC Networks: 800-782-7932
- Eligible households may also enroll by visiting the Affordable Connectivity Program website and submitting an online application or printing a mail-in application.
Eligible households must both apply for the program and contact a participating provider to give consent to apply the discount to their bill.
Additional information about the Affordable Connectivity Program is available at fcc.gov/ACP or by calling 877-384-2575 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Central time any day of the week.