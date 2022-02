Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Green Hills Recreation Association will hold its annual meeting next week.

The meeting will be at the BTC Bank in Trenton on February 9th at 5:30 pm. Attendees are asked to enter through the basement.

The Green Hills Recreation Association will have an open board member position beginning this month. Anyone interested in the position is asked to contact an existing board member.

The organization is currently seeking sponsors for its upcoming sports season.

Related