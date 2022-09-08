FBI issues warnings for ransomware attacks on schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri’s schools are back in session, and they are being warned about cyberattacks.

The FBI is warning schools nationwide that criminals are targeting the education sector with ransomware attacks. These attacks use technology to encrypt data, and the victim’s computer system is locked until a ransom is paid. Federal law enforcement says a criminal group known as Vice Society has been focusing on schools.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Los Angeles School District experienced a ransomware attack.