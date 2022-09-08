Audio: Missouri man facing 14 charges for dog fighting and abuse

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North County Police found a greater threat awaiting them after they received a tip involving dog abuse.

Officers arrived at a north St. Louis County home to discover 13 dogs that had been participants in dog fighting.

Major Ron Martin released pictures and the body cam footage of 13 dogs. One was tied to a fence outside and the others were found inside a garage. They are seen in their own feces in crates, stacked on top of each other with no air-conditioning and little lighting. Another dog was leashed to a fence outside. “Multiple dogs had marks, scars, injuries that are consistent with dog fighting,” Martin said. Brian Maclin turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond. “Fourteen criminal charges have been issued against the defendant, and those charges stem from felony dog fighting to animal abuse and animal neglect,” Martin said.

All 13 dogs are up for adoption, and one has already found a new home.”