The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th.

Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital.

The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off the right side of the road and hit the tree.

The vehicle was totaled and Mick did not wear a seat belt.

Ray County deputies assisted at the scene of the crash.