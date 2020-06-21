Farmers’ Electric Cooperative announces winners of essay contest

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative of Chillicothe has announced essay contest winners.

Two Chillicothe High School juniors initially won all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D. C. First place winner Carter Allen and second place finisher Emma Rule will now receive a $2,500 scholarship.

Three Chillicothe High School sophomores would have won all-expense-paid trips to the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience program in Jefferson City. First place winner Tayler Epperson, second place winner Leah Lourenco, and third place finisher Libby Washburn will receive gift certificates from area small businesses as their prize.

The Washington, D. C. trip and CYCLE program were canceled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A judging committee selected the contest finalists from essays submitted earlier this year.

The Farmers’ Electric Cooperative serves more than 13,000 homes, businesses, farms, and schools in its nine-county service area in Northwest Missouri.

