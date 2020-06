The Tri-County Health Department reports the ninth death of a Gentry County resident related to COVID-19. The resident was a male in his 90s.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported as of the afternoon of Thursday, June 18th that Gentry County had a total of 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Tri-County Health Department serves Gentry, DeKalb, and Worth counties.

