Four area counties report upticks in number of COVID-19 cases

Several new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in area counties.

The Linn County Health Department reports four additional cases since Monday, June 15th. That brings the total number of cases in the county to 18. Three of the cases are related to testing involving a meat processing facility. One is a result of known exposure to a COVID-19 positive patient in another county. Seven of the cases are active and under isolation based on precautions. There has been one death related to COVID-19 in Linn County. There have also been two antibody positive cases in the county.

The Livingston County Health Department reports two additional positive cases of COVID-19, which brings the county’s total number to eight. The new Livingston County cases are due to community spread and are not travel-related. The Livingston County Health Department does not yet have results from its active COVID-19 testing event Wednesday, June 17th.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms two additional positive cases. That brings Sullivan County’s total number of cases to 103. Twenty-nine remain active. The new cases have been determined to be community related. No other information will be provided about the individuals to main confidentiality. The Sullivan County Health Department is conducting case investigations to determine identified close contacts.

The Harrison County Health Department reports a total of 13 positive cases of COVID-19. That is an increase of one since the previous report. No other information about the new Harrison County case was provided.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares