Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled has grant applications available

Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled, Grundy Co Senate Bill 40, currently has Grant Request forms available for the FY2022.

Grant applications will be accepted until Friday, October 1, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the FFDD office located on the 1st floor of the Grundy County Courthouse or by mail at P.O. Box 402, Trenton MO 64683.

If you are interested in receiving an application please contact Kayla Graham, Executive Director at 660-359-7556. Arrangements will be made to mail an application to you and/or your organization.

