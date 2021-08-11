Pleasant View Board of Education reviews reopening plan; first day of school is August 25

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education set the annual tax rate at a hearing on August 10, 2021. The rate was increased by $.0136 to $4.9644.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. The plan entails how Pleasant View will spend the COVID-19 funds it will receive this year. The district is set to receive about $107,000. It plans to purchase a three-year contract with iReady, hire counselors and mentors, and spend the rest on staffing.

The board voted to make all Pleasant View employees essential during the school year and continue the 80 hours of COVID-19 leave for employees.

Janet Lake’s preschool tuition was set at $375 per month for a period of nine months. That totals $3,375 per year. The preschool runs from 7:30 in the morning to 5:30 in the evening.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s special education compliance plan was adopted. Approval was given to the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, school bus routes, free and reduced lunch guidelines, and the Conflict of Interest Ordinance.

The board went over the reopening plan. The first day of school for Pleasant View is August 25, 2021.

An in-person open house will be on August 23 at 6 pm. Families are encouraged to drop off school supplies and meet teachers. The board will provide a meal.

