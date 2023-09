Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A fundraiser will be held for Faith View Christian School in Jamesport. The event is scheduled to take place at Jamesport City Park on September 23.

An all-day softball tournament will be featured, and a lunch stand will be open for attendees.

A grilled chicken dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Homemade pie and ice cream will also be available. Donations for the dinner will benefit Faith View Christian School.

A variety of items will be up for auction on September 23 at 6:30 p.m.

