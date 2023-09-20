Main Street Trenton to beautify downtown with Union Pacific grant

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton recently received a grant from the Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program. The organization plans to use the grant for the beautification of the historic downtown area.

The organization also supports downtown buildings through its facade grant program. This program awards property owners with matching funds of up to $5,000 to improve the exterior appearance of their buildings.

Funding from organizations like Union Pacific makes it possible for Main Street Trenton to assist in maintaining downtown structures.

Union Pacific is the railroad line that runs through Trenton.

Related