Entries for 2021 Missouri Days Festival Parade now being accepted

Entries for the 2021 Missouri Days Festival Parade sponsored by the Trenton Rotary Club are now being accepted. Prize money totaling over $1,500 will be awarded in several categories for the October 16th parade in Trenton.

The theme of the Annual Parade is “Commemorating 200 Years of Missouri History….Past. Present.Future.” As our State celebrates its Bicentennial, so does this year’s Missouri Days Festival Parade.

Entries will be accepted for the following award categories:

Best Business Entry

Best Organizational Entry

Best Religious Entry

Best Youth Entry

Best Equestrian Entry

Best Car or Truck Pre 1960

Best Car or Truck Post 1960

Best Tractor

Best Marching Band.

The “Spirit of Missouri Days’ will be the overall grand prize winner, with a second-place award also given. Any entry is eligible for their category judging as well as the Grand Prize. Prize money is awarded in the amount of $100. or $50.00 per category with the Grand Prize-winning $200.00. The Best Marching Band, as chosen by the Parade Judges, will receive a $500.00 award made payable to the winning school entry and selected by the designated Rotary judges and not the MSHAA competition judges who are evaluating the entries according to MSHAA contest rules.

There is no charge to enter the parade; however, political candidates are asked to contribute $25.00 toward the parade expenses. Donations are accepted if entrants want to contribute as well.

Individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses are encouraged to enter the parade by going to the Trenton Chamber of Commerce website and clicking on the Missouri Days Parade icon, and follow instructions.

The 2021 Missouri Days Festival Parade will roll at 8:30 am sharp with parade line-up on Crowder Road and streets north and west. The parade route will begin at Main and Crowder, heading south to 9th and Main, where the parade will turn and travel east. Marching Bands will exit on Normal Street to allow for competitions in field shows and indoor auxiliaries. The balance of the Parade will continue east, concluding at Kitty Street/Bulldog Avenue.

