Shooting overnight in Mercer County sends man to hospital via helicopter

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports it received a 911 call Monday night, August 30, about a male individual who had been shot. The sheriff’s department and Mercer County Ambulance District responded to the scene, but that location was not identified by authorities.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office discovered a male was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach. The individual was taken by ambulance to a “landing zone,” where an air medical helicopter transported him to receive medical treatment at a hospital. The name of the injured individual has not been released.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports the investigation is ongoing, but when it was completed, information is to be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for review.

The sheriff also said further details would be released after the investigation into the shooting. The office described the situation as a “contained” incident with no threat to the public.

