Emily Neill is NCMC Outstanding Student of the Month

Emily Neill from Princeton, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for February. Emily plans to obtain her Associate in Arts degree from NCMC and then transfer to Northwest Missouri State University to study English education.

Emily is involved in Student Support Services, where she is a tutor and Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Emily’s favorite thing about NCMC is the library and the Trio department. Her favorite class has been Introduction to Literature with Instructor Amy Guthrie, but she enjoys all her English courses and her College Algebra course. “I chose NCMC because it is close to home,” said Emily. “It’s a great launching pad to be ready to go into a four-year program.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

