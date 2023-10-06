Dunklin County man sentenced to 9 years in prison for methamphetamine conspiracy

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Thursday sentenced a man from Kennett, Missouri to 110 months (9.16 years) in prison for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy involving his twin brother and another man.

Jody Renfro, 35, is the third and final defendant in the case to be sentenced. He pleaded guilty in April to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In April, Judge Limbaugh sentenced John Andrew Schoolcraft, 32, of Portageville, in New Madrid County, to 15 years in prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jammie Renfro, 35, of Kennett, Missouri, was sentenced in August to 130 months in federal prison for the offenses of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

All three pleaded guilty and admitted distributing methamphetamine throughout Dunklin County from May of 2022 through June 23, 2022. The Missouri State Highway Patrol utilized confidential informants and audio and video recording devices to conduct a series of controlled methamphetamine purchases from the group. The case culminated in the execution of a search warrant at Schoolcraft’s residence in Kennett, where officers seized over four pounds of methamphetamine, a .45-caliber pistol, and $2,785 in cash.

Jody and Jammie Renfro are twins.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.