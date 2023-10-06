St. Louis man pleads guilty to six armed robberies

A man from St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday admitted committing six armed robberies in a three-month period in 2021, including the robbery of two cell phone stores twice.

Bruce Franklin, 64, pleaded guilty to six counts of robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He admitted robbing the Boost Mobile store at 3636 Page Boulevard on August 26 and September 10, the T-Mobile at 4167 Lindell Boulevard on September 4 and September 20, the MetroPCS at 3949 Lindell Boulevard on September 17, and the Family Dollar at 11123 Bellefontaine Road in St. Louis County on October 27. Franklin stole cash from registers, and in one case, a handgun belonging to an employee.

Franklin was accompanied by Kristie Meeks during the September 17 and September 20 robberies. Meeks, 47, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty on September 27 to two counts of robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Both Franklin and Meeks are scheduled to be sentenced on January 22. The robbery charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and the felon in possession charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. The brandishing charge carries a mandatory minimum term of seven years in prison.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Dunkel is prosecuting the case.