Driver swerves to avoid dog, crashes Jeep on Highway 36

A single-vehicle accident occurred on May 24, 2024, at approximately 5:20 a.m. on eastbound Highway 36, three miles east of Hamilton, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident involved a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Alex D. Parkhurst, 27, of Chillicothe, Missouri.

The crash occurred when Parkhurst swerved to avoid a large dog in the roadway. The vehicle struck the dog, skidded off the right side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a box culvert, and overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side.

Parkhurst, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

The Jeep Cherokee sustained extensive damage and was towed by Legacy Tow.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and Hamilton Police Department assisted at the scene.

