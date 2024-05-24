Arrest made after trespassing incident at Wright Memorial Hospital

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman after she remained unlawfully at Wright Memorial Hospital on May 22. The Trenton Police Department arrested 36-year-old Kimberly Irene Stevens on May 23.

She has been charged with misdemeanor first-degree trespass. Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only, with conditions of North Missouri Court Services and random urine analysis. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 28.

Court documents accuse Stevens of staying at the hospital after being given notice against trespassing.

Related