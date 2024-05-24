Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, May 23, 2024

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 76 calls for service on Thursday, May 23, 2024, addressing a variety of incidents and maintaining public safety.

07:58 a.m. – Officers provided a funeral escort in the 900 block of Washington Street.

08:00 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) captured a dog at large in the 1600 block of Springhill. The animal was returned to its owner.

09:43 a.m. – Officers resolved a parking issue in the 700 block of Webster Street.

09:56 a.m. – Officers were present at the courthouse for court duties.

10:36 a.m. – ACO was contacted about raccoons in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

10:58 a.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Curtis and Washington Streets. This stop led to a narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of an adult female for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the Chillicothe Correctional and Detention Center (CCDC) pending formal charges.

12:34 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Washington Street, where one vehicle rear-ended another. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

12:38 p.m. – ACO responded to the 10 block of Washington Street for a report of animals at large. No animals were located.

01:30 p.m. – Officers were contacted regarding a delayed property damage report. The investigation is ongoing for potential charges.

01:55 p.m. – Officers responded to questions about city ordinances.

03:24 p.m. – Officers were called to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a young juvenile crossing the roadway on a bike. The parent was contacted to pick up the child.

04:38 p.m. – Officers located downed power lines in the area of 2nd and Hickory Streets. Contact was made for the lines to be repaired.

08:09 p.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Edgerton and 3rd Street, resulting in the arrest of an adult male for driving while revoked. The suspect was processed and released with a citation.

Additionally, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations throughout the day.

