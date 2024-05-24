Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Thursday, May 23, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 76 calls for service on Thursday, May 23, 2024, addressing a variety of incidents and maintaining public safety.

07:58 a.m. – Officers provided a funeral escort in the 900 block of Washington Street.

08:00 a.m. – The Animal Control Officer (ACO) captured a dog at large in the 1600 block of Springhill. The animal was returned to its owner.

09:43 a.m. – Officers resolved a parking issue in the 700 block of Webster Street.

09:56 a.m. – Officers were present at the courthouse for court duties.

10:36 a.m. – ACO was contacted about raccoons in the 1200 block of Washington Street.

10:58 a.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Curtis and Washington Streets. This stop led to a narcotics investigation, resulting in the arrest of an adult female for possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to the Chillicothe Correctional and Detention Center (CCDC) pending formal charges.

12:34 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Washington Street, where one vehicle rear-ended another. No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

12:38 p.m. – ACO responded to the 10 block of Washington Street for a report of animals at large. No animals were located.

01:30 p.m. – Officers were contacted regarding a delayed property damage report. The investigation is ongoing for potential charges.

01:55 p.m. – Officers responded to questions about city ordinances.

03:24 p.m. – Officers were called to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a young juvenile crossing the roadway on a bike. The parent was contacted to pick up the child.

04:38 p.m. – Officers located downed power lines in the area of 2nd and Hickory Streets. Contact was made for the lines to be repaired.

08:09 p.m. – Officers conducted a traffic stop near Edgerton and 3rd Street, resulting in the arrest of an adult male for driving while revoked. The suspect was processed and released with a citation.

Additionally, officers conducted traffic stops, business checks, and paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations throughout the day.

