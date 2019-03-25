Driver falls asleep at the wheel, strikes big rig on I-35

An Oklahoma man was hurt when he fell asleep and the pickup he was driving hit the rear of a tractor-trailer unit on Interstate 35 near Cameron.

Twenty-six-year-old Zachary Lawson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer unit, 19-year old Colin Arhdekin of St. Joseph, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday morning around 8:40 on southbound Interstate 35 when Lawson fell asleep at the wheel and the pickup hit the rear of the tractor-trailer unit. The pickup went off the right side of the pavement striking a road sign. The big rig came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the road.

The pickup was demolished with damage to the truck listed as minor. Archdekin was wearing a seat belt, but Lawson was not.