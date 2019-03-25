Audio: Corps of Engineers: flood control is the priority here

There are over 350 miles of levees on the Missouri, Platte and Elkhorn rivers and tributaries that have experienced significant flood damage. According to the Army Corps of Engineers – which says that the magnitude of damage along these levees, means repair efforts will take *quote* an extended period of time.

The corps spent Friday assuring Congressman Sam Graves that flood risk management is its primary consideration —after Graves questioned whether flood prevention was a top priority.

John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management for the Corps. He says there are 8 purposes – but not all are equal.

Remus says there are factors beyond their control.

He says that this flood water originated well below where the corps reservoirs would be of any help.