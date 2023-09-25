Department of Corrections announces death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate from Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Donny Stout, 75, was pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:14 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Stout was serving a 35-year prison sentence for child abuse and first-degree statutory sodomy charges stemming from Boone County. He had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since June 2010.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, Stout’s death appears to be from natural causes.

