Department of Corrections announces death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center

Local News September 25, 2023September 25, 2023 KTTN News
Inmate or Offender Death news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

The Department of Corrections announced the death of an inmate from Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Donny Stout, 75, was pronounced dead on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 5:14 p.m. at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.

Stout was serving a 35-year prison sentence for child abuse and first-degree statutory sodomy charges stemming from Boone County. He had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since June 2010.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, Stout’s death appears to be from natural causes.

Post Views: 136
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com