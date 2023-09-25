East 28th Street in Trenton to house New DG Market Store

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

Trenton will soon welcome a new business as construction begins for a retail store on East 28th Street. The public relations department for Dollar General has announced that the “DG Market” will be situated at 1810 East 28th Street. This location is to the west of the Tractor Supply Store, which was formerly known as Orscheln Farm and Home.

At present, the store’s opening is scheduled for late winter, however, the progress of construction might change this estimated date. Groundwork has already been initiated at the previously vacant site.

The company has stated that the new store in Trenton will employ between ten to 15 individuals. Those interested in joining what is referred to as one of America’s rapidly expanding retailers can apply for open positions on the careers section of the Dollar General website. Dollar General offers competitive salaries and benefits, training and development opportunities, and the chance for individuals to advance their careers within a growing organization.

Dollar General emphasizes that meeting customer needs is paramount when deciding on store locations. In choosing sites for their stores, the company evaluates various factors to ensure they can cater to the requirements of customers in terms of price, value, selection, and convenience.

Dollar General offers both name-brand and private-label products, including foods, health and beauty items, cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal products, and basic apparel. The DG Market format provides an expanded range of produce, refrigerated and frozen foods, dairy items, and more. This includes a variety of fresh meats, complementing the general merchandise.

DG Markets nationwide currently offer produce in over 4,400 stores. By January 2024, the company aims to provide produce in 5,000 stores. This expansion will position the company to have more individual produce distribution points than any other mass retailer or grocer in the U.S. Furthermore, Dollar General is committed to introducing this assortment in over 10,000 stores in the future, especially in areas identified as USDA-defined food deserts. Their produce selection encompasses approximately 80% of the categories most grocery stores stock.

In addition to its private brands, Dollar General carries products from renowned brands such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg’s, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola.

Dollar General prides itself on offering consistently low prices. As part of its “Serving Others” mission, the company actively participates in community initiatives. Through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, grants are annually awarded to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store. These grants bolster adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. Since its establishment in 1993, the foundation has granted over $238 million to nonprofits, aiding over 19.6 million individuals in their literacy and educational pursuits. For additional details, visit the Dollar General Literacy Foundation website.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation also assists individuals in communities served by Dollar General stores. Those keen on learning to read, improving their English, or preparing for the high school equivalency test can find resources. Referrals to local organizations offering free literacy services are accessible online or via a postage-paid reply card. This information is also available at the checkout counter of every Dollar General store.

Currently, Trenton houses two Dollar General stores. One is situated at the Eastgate Shopping Center, while the newer establishment is on the north side of Highway 6, at the western boundary of Trenton.

