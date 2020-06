After delays due to the weather, a portion of Daviess County Route B is scheduled to be closed Thursday, June 11th for a scrub seal project.

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close Route B from Route K to Highway 190 from 6:30 in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares