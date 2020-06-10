Swimming pool in Gallatin scheduled to open June 12, 2020

The pool at Gallatin is scheduled to open Friday, June 12th. City Administrator Lance Rains says there will be two sessions for swimming each day: 9 o’clock to noon and 2 to 5 o’clock. He notes attendees will have to pay for each individual session.

There will be some restrictions in place, including only allowing 20 individuals in the pool at one time, not counting life guards. Persons will be admitted on a first come, first served basis. Concession items will be individually packaged.

Rains says no family pool passes will be available for this season. Other weekly and season passes will be available. General admission for each session will cost $3.

Contact the pool at Gallatin to find out if a session is full or for more information or at 660-663-3930. General information about the pool can be obtained by calling the Gallatin City Hall at 663-2011.

